What happens to Secret Service run by political correctness

There’s an open secret within the Secret Service: Management is giving jobs in one of the most important agencies in the world to unqualified candidates simply because of their minority status. This is according to former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino.

In his new book “Protecting the President: An Inside Account of the Troubled Secret Service in an Era of Evolving Threats,” Bongino explains the Secret Service uses tacit quotas to ensure it has a politically correct number of black, Hispanic and female agents on the staff.

No one within the organization ever talks about these informal quotas in polite company; but they are real, he insists. Bongino saw this up close as both a recruiter and a trainer of new agents.

“You get any Secret Service agent with any credibility off the record with no fear of repercussions and ask them the same question, they’ll tell you the same thing: They are pushing people through who are not qualified to protect the president,” Bongino declared during a recent appearance on NRA TV.

In his book, Bongino writes about a black agent friend of his who found the unofficial policy repulsive because other agents would always wonder if he was being promoted simply because he was black.

“This guy was eminently qualified,” Bongino insisted on NRA TV. “He was an unbelievable agent, one of the best of the best. I’m still friends with him to this day. I’d take a bullet for this guy, not just the president. He found this policy offensive because … his thing was, ‘I don’t get it. We’re protecting the president. This is about qualifications. This isn’t some social experiment here; we’re trying to keep the president alive,’ and I write about that guy in the book. He hated it more than anyone.”

Not only did the desire for diversity show up in hiring practices, but it extended to photographs as well.

Bongino recalled: “I remember specifically on trips and on Inauguration Day when there were going to be a lot of photographs of the president, there was always this quiet emphasis on, ‘We have to make sure the picture looks good. There has to be a woman. There has to be a Hispanic agent. There has to be a black agent. There has to be a white agent.’ I mean, it was just like, guys, are we protecting the president here, or seriously, is this some kind of … Venn diagram for social experimentation in ‘diversity,’ whatever that means on any given day?”

The irony, according to Bongino, is it would be easy to find more than enough competent black, Hispanic and female recruits to place in the Secret Service. But management doesn’t want to do the hard work of finding them.

“They rely on informal quotas and bonuses for people who bring in this many female agents or this many black or Hispanic agents,” Bongino explained. “It’s absurd. You could go to the military tomorrow and find 100, 200, 500 black, Hispanic and female military officers, Marines who could be Secret Service agents. They just don’t want to do the hard work. They’re just lazy, and that’s what these informal quotas are.”

What’s wrong with the Secret Service, how did it get this way and what can be done to fix it? Find out in Dan Bongino’s “Protecting the President,” available now at the WND Superstore.