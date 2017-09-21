What if ISIS attacks Vatican?

(JERUSALEM POST) One day before the Friday terrorist bombing of a London Underground train, a group of former top Mossad and IDF officials and terrorism experts played out an even scarier possible scenario: an ISIS attack on the Vatican.

Playing roles for the IDC Herzliya International Institute for Counter-Terrorism conference, panelists simulated a meeting of ISIS’s core leadership trying to plot a mega-terrorist attack in order to stay relevant while it loses its foothold in Syria.

Playing for maximum effect, ICT founder and Government School dean Boaz Ganor stood in as ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, loudly egging on his military council for a game-changing attack.