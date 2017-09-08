Which hurricane forecasting model is most accurate?

(USA Today) Despite the bevy of Hurricane Irma forecasts circulating on social media, it is still too early to predict the Florida communities that could endure the worst of the storm’s winds and rainfall.

Experts urged residents in potentially impacted areas to monitor Irma’s predicted paths but to avoid latching onto any specific forecast track.

Ryan Rogers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mobile, Ala., said the agency is confident the Category 5 storm will turn to the north at some point after making landfall in South Florida, but it largely remains unknown exactly when the shift will happen.