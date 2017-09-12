Will Apple watch detect heart conditions?

(CNBC) — Apple is working with partners to test whether its smartwatch can be used to detect common heart conditions, an effort that would make its device a “must have” for millions of people worldwide.

The company is partnering up with a group of clinicians at Stanford, as well as telemedicine vendor American Well, to test whether Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor can detect abnormal heart rhythms in a cohort of patients, according to two people familiar. The people requested anonymity as these plans have not yet been made public.

Apple confirmed the test and Stanford’s participation at its event on Tuesday, where it unveiled a new version of the Apple Watch with wireless connectivity.