Woman in Hobby Lobby cotton flap claims death threats

(KCEN-TV) Killeen resident Daniell Rider responded Wednesday to backlash she has received after posting to Facebook a photo of a faux raw cotton decorative plant sold at craft giant Hobby Lobby — a company she urged to remove the decor by arguing the decoration was insensitive.

“This decor is WRONG on SO many levels. There is nothing decorative about raw cotton…a commodity which was gained at the expense of African-American slaves,” Rider wrote on Facebook. “A little sensitivity goes a long way. PLEASE REMOVE THIS ‘decor.'”

The post had been shared more than 23,000 times and generated more than 248,000 comments, as of Wednesday evening. An overwhelming majority of the comments disagree with Rider’s opinion.