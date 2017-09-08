Your daily dose of spiritual inspiration

DAILY BLESSING

Today's Scripture reading from Matthew 5:13

“You are the salt of the earth. But if the salt loses its saltiness, how can it be made salty again? It is no longer good for anything, except to be thrown out and trampled by men.”

Matthew 5:13

