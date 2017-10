(FOX NEWS) Five people were arrested Monday after authorities found an apparent ready-to-detonate bomb in a chic Paris neighborhood the same weekend as a deadly stabbing at a train station in southern France.

A neighbor alerted authorities to suspicious activity early Saturday in the apartment building in the affluent 16th district of western Paris, Paris police said.

The man was woken up by a noise and a very strong smell of gasoline and discovered a device made of gas cylinder in his hallway, Le Point newspaper reported.