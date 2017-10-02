58 dead, 515 wounded in Las Vegas massacre

In what has become the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, a 64-year-old Nevada man repeatedly fired on a crowd Sunday night at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas with multiple weapons from his 32nd-floor hotel room, killing at least 58 people and wounding 515.

The suspect, Stephen Paddock, committed suicide before police breached the door of his room at the Mandalay Bay Resort just after 10 p.m., according to authorities.

The attack took place as country music singer Jason Aldean performed before more than 22,000 people on the final day of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, just across the street from the resort.

Police told reporters at a news conference Monday they discovered in “excess of 10 rifles” in the room. A SWAT team, which broke in with explosives, found Paddock dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police believe the shooter brought the weapons into the hotel room by himself and acted alone.

Law enforcement officials said many hundreds more could have died if not for the heroic efforts of first responders.

Paddock had no criminal record, and his family is “completely dumbfounded.”

ISIS is claiming responsibility for the attack, stating the shooter converted to Islam months ago. But no evidence has been provided. The statement, on the ISIS-affiliated Amaq news agency, called Paddock a “soldier of the Islamic State.”

The FBI special agent in charge told reporters Monday authorities “have determined at this point no connection to an international terror group.”

A video released by ISIS in June 2016 that praised Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen also made specific threats against Las Vegas and San Francisco, PJ Media reported.

In May, an ISIS propaganda video emerged that called for a lone-wolf attack on the Las Vegas Strip.

Asked by reporters about a possible motive, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said: “I can’t get into the mind of a psychopath at this point.”

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, noting local hospitals are overwhelmed, urged Nevadans to donate blood to assist the wounded.

“What we ask for is blood,” she said. “If our people want to do something, and they are healthy, then please donate blood. We’ll have plenty of banks available. Always call a hospital if you’re not sure.”

Witness reports ‘warning’

A witness told a local news station that about 45 minutes before the attack began, a woman and her male friend were escorted out of the concert venue after telling a woman everyone was going to die.

“She had been messing with a lady in front of her and telling her she was going to die, that we were all going to die,” said the 21-year-old witness, who was unnamed.

“They escorted her out to make her stop messing around with all the other people, but none of us knew it was going to be serious,” she said.

She described the woman as Hispanic. Both she and her friend were around 5 feet 5 inches tall and looked like “everyday people,” the witness said.

Family of suspect: ‘We have absolutely no idea’

Paddock lived in Mesquite, Nevada, about 80 miles north of Las Vegas, in an upscale retirement community with 62-year-old Marilou Danley, according to records.

Police located Danley outside the country and believe she was not involved in the attack.

As the sun rose Monday morning, two blown-out windows could be seen on the 32nd floor of the hotel, with curtains flapping in the wind. Paddock had been a guest there since Thursday.

Eric Paddock, the suspect’s brother, told DailyMail.com he was in shock after learning of the attack.

“We know absolutely nothing, this is just, we are dumbfounded,” he said.

“We have absolutely no idea. Our condolences go to the victims and all their families.”

Eric Paddock said he and his brother did not speak often, as they lived on opposite coasts. His brother, he said, had no political or religious affiliation and had never been “an avid gun guy at all.”

He said their 90-year-old mother was “in shock” and struggling to cope with the news.

“You can imagine how this is affected her,” he said.

Eric Paddock told the Orlando Sentinel their father was once on the FBI’s most-wanted list. Benjamin Hoskins Paddock, who died in 1978, was a bank robber who escaped from prison.

The FBI issued a poster at the time warning the elder Paddock was “diagnosed as psychopathic” and “reportedly has suicidal tendencies and should be considered armed and dangerous.””

NBC News reported Paddock was going through a divorce. CBS News, citing police, said he recently had been gambling, including at the Mandalay Bay casino. NBC said Paddock had recently made large gambling transaction.

Public records show he had a hunting license in Alaska, according to ABC. He also had a pilot’s license and owned two aircraft. He worked as an accountant or auditor, according to ABC News.

Lockheed Martin, said in a statement Paddock worked for a predecessor company from 1985 to 1988.

“We’re cooperating with authorities to answer questions they may have about Mr. Paddock and his time with the company,” the statement said.

Trump: ‘an act of pure evil’

President Trump, in a live address to the nation from the White House, described the shooting as “an act of pure evil” and said he and the first lady, Melania, were praying for the families of the dead and wounded.

He ordered U.S. flags at the White House and public buildings to be lowered to half staff until sunset Friday.

Trump, striking a somber tone, said that while the attack provokes outrage, “it is our love that defines us today.”

The president, who will be in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico on Tuesday, said he will visit Las Vegas on Wednesday morning.

“We’re going to be seeing the governor of the state, who I just spoke to, the mayor,” he said.

Trump praised Sheriff Lombardo, “who has done such a great job.”

“The police department has done such a fantastic job in terms of the speed, and we all very much appreciate it,” he said.

In a tweet, Hillary Clinton declared it was time to “put politics aside” then criticized the National Rifle Association, the Washington Times reported.

“Our grief isn’t enough,” she wrote. “We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again.”

In another tweet, she suggest the toll would have been worse if the NRA had its way.

“The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots,” she said. “Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get.”

Gunfire as long as 10 minutes

Singer Jake Owen, who was on stage when the attack began, said the gunfire lasted about seven to 10 minutes.

“It got faster and faster, almost like it sounded like it was an automatic rifle. You could hear it ringing off the tops of the rafters of the stage,” he told the “Today” show Monday.

“That’s when you saw people fleeing. At that point, everyone on stage just started running everywhere possible. It was pretty chaotic for sure.”

Owen said he “just kind of ran like everyone else.”

“At one point, I was crouched down behind a cop car with about 20 other people, that were people who had just come to the show,” Owen said.

“Everyone’s asking if everyone’s OK. There was blood on people. You can see a couple of folks in the street that looked like they had been shot, lying there.”

Another witness, Russell Bleck, who was working at the concert, told Fox News “it was just relentless gunfire,” estimating a duration of 15 minutes.

“It just didn’t stop,” he said.

Bleck described the scene as sheer panic, with no indication of where the shots were coming from.

Iraq War veteran Colin Donohue told “Fox & Friends” that “words can’t describe” the horror, calling it worse than what he had seen during his deployment.

“We had a little bit up towards Mosul but nothing comparatively,” he said.

“The first volley, nobody did anything, and then the second volley, everybody dropped,” he said.

Donohue said he helped people get out of the line of fire.

“I just did what I was supposed to do and what I was trained to do, and I was trying to take care of people.”

Witnesses said the music didn’t stop until the second round of gunfire.

The wife of Sonny Melton, a registered nurse from Paris, Tennessee, told WZTV-TV in Nashville her husband was killed while protecting her.

“He saved my life and lost his,” said Heather Gulish Melton.

Developing story, more to come …