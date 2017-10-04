70 million may have seen Russian Facebook ads

(WASHINGTON TIMES) Facebook estimates 10 million Americans saw the advertisements Russian groups purchased to try to influence last year’s election, but analysts said that undersells the reach of the ads, which may have actually been seen by as many as 70 million.

That kind of reach is stunning given the relatively modest budget of $100,000 spent by Russian trolls linked to the ads. The Russian-linked groups spent less than $3 on about half of the ads and never spent more than $1,000 on a single ad, Facebook said in a statement.