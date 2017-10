(FOX NEWS) A brother and sister alien hunting team have discovered a “UFO highway” across America along which hundreds of unexplained events have taken place – from cattle mutilations to alien abductions.

Chuck Zukowski and Debbie Ziegelmeyer have spent years traveling across the U.S. investigating hundreds of UFO sightings and other paranormal occurrences.

It was during one cattle mutilation investigation that Chuck realised that many of the unexplained events he had looked into had taken place on the 37th latitude.