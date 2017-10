(DAILY MAIL) A man carrying a butcher’s knife and shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ killed two female passengers before being shot dead by soldiers at Marseille’s train station in southern France.

The attack at Marseille’s busiest train station took place early this afternoon, as scores of armed police officers and soldiers swarmed the area.

Both victims were women, with one left with a ‘sliced neck’. The other was stabbed in the stomach.