'Antifa' preps mass uprising to remove 'fascist' Trump

The far-left group known as “antifa” has dramatically increased its presence in the American political scene since the inauguration of Donald Trump.

It’s violent tactics have been labeled “terrorism” by experts. But is the group now attempting to make the jump to revolution?

On Nov. 4, the group Refuse Fascism is calling for gatherings around America to demand “the Trump/Pence regime must go.”

The group claims the Trump administration is “fascist” and must be resisted, channeling the rhetoric of the antifa, or “anti-fascists,” which have been active across the country.

Yet the group has a larger agenda than simply resisting “fascism.”

Refuse Fascism is a front group for the Revolutionary Communist Party, a fiercely anti-American leftist group noted for its overt call to abolish the United States. WND reported in July the group protested the United States and burned American flags outside the Republican National Convention.

The party has even drafted a “Constitution for the New Socialist Republic in North America” as a template for the post-American order.

The Revolutionary Communist Party is headed by Bob Avakian, a self-described “intellectual” who claims to have developed a new synthesis of communism.

Avakian also wrote a pamphlet called “The Coming Civil War and Repolarization for Revolution in the Present Era” in 2005. The RCP has received criticism even among leftists for its efforts to build a cult of personality around its leader.

Now, the group is hoping mass protest will end the “hate and bigotry of the Trump/Pence fascist regime.”

The group declares:

Our determination to persist and not back down will compel the whole world to take note. Every force and faction in the power structure would be forced to respond to our demand. The cracks and divisions among the powers already evident today will sharpen and widen. As we draw more and more people forward to stand up, all of this could lead to a situation where this illegitimate regime is removed from power.

Such efforts will likely include violence.

The Revolutionary Communist Party was active in inciting the demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri, after the acquittal of Officer Darren Wilson.

The Refuse Fascism front group also enables the Revolutionary Communist Party to join with other leftist groupings, notably various factions of antifa. Some antifa, such as the Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement, have already called for “expropriating,” or stealing, the property of others.

The “alt-left” has been around for decades, but conservatives have remained ignorant. Now, WND takes you inside antifa with an exclusive special report revealing the origins, motivations and future of America’s most widespread and active domestic terrorist group. Get your FREE copy of “Antifa: What Americans Need to Know about the Alt-Left.”

A Special Report from WND on the history of antifa reveals it is nothing new. As the report details, self-identified “anti-fascist” groups were a creation of European communist parties and often operated as “front groups.” Those who were opposed to “fascism,” however defined, would join the group and find they were serving as foot soldiers for the communists. Indeed, just about everyone who was not a communist was identified as “fascist.”

“Anti-fascism,” during the Cold War as now, also provided the propaganda cover for communist tyranny.

For example, the Berlin Wall was called the “Anti-Fascist Protection Rampart” by the East German government. Spanish communists controlled by Moscow during the Spanish Civil War habitually described all their enemies, even those on the left, as “fascists.” From Great Britain to the United States, from France to Italy, “anti-fascism” has almost always been a creation of card-carrying members of the Communist Party. The only exceptions are when such groups are organized by anarchists.

Indeed, the flags-within-flags logo used by antifa to this day, featuring the red and black flags, was originally created by the German Communist Party.

“Antifa always was just a brand for already existing communist and anarchist activists,” the report finds. “In its origins, antifa wasn’t even a separate concept, just a front group for already existing leftists. And today’s antifa draws its symbols, insignia and philosophy most directly to the far-left groups that arose in interwar Germany…to put it another way, every American neo-Nazi may be using the logo from a German political party of the 1930s – but so is every anti-fascist.”

Communists are enabled by the liberal mainstream media who naively or cynically promote ‘anti-fascism” at face value and conceal the group’s extremist ideology.

For example, Otis R. Taylor Jr. of the San Francisco Chronicle gives largely positive coverage to Sansara Taylor, a pro-abortion and Revolutionary Communist Party activist who is working to organize daily protests in Berkeley starting Nov. 4 as part of the campaign.

He admits Taylor has “radical views” such as favoring a revolution which “disrupts government,” but coos “she’s here for the right reasons.”

The Huffington Post has also provided Taylor with a platform.

Such media practices are typical even though antifa have a long record of attacking Trump supporters.

WND reported Taylor, along with other RCP activists, burned an American flag outside Trump International Hotel in New York City soon after Trump’s election. She called the flag a “symbol of slavery, of genocide [and] of oppression” and helped lead chants of “America was never great.”

The Nov. 4 event is thus simply the latest manifestation of a very old pattern, as the “anti-fascism” label conceals the true ideological agenda behind this mass mobilization. The protests, even if they turn violent, are likely to be covered by the liberal mainstream media as simply consisting of protests against “fascism” and President Trump. But they are actually part of a deliberate effort to promote communism and, explicitly, the end of America itself.

