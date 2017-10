Re: “Farah to be honored with Trumps”

Joseph,

Just a quick note of congratulations upon your receiving the M. Stanton Evans Lifetime Achievement for Excellence in Journalism award. It’s a well-deserved honor and recognition for your strong conservative and Christian voice in a darkening world.

It must be very satisfying to be recognized by your peers so powerfully.

Keep up the great work! Blessings to you and your family.

Kind regards,

Jeffrey D. Wilson