Dozens of NFL players raise fists, kneel during anthem

(FOX NEWS) Dozens of NFL players took a knee during the national anthem as others raised their fists before the games of Week 4 Sunday, a day after President Trump tweeted that it that it was “very important” for players to stand.

Still, the number of kneeling players was down from last weekend, when more than 200 athletes took a knee after Trump lashed out at athletes who protest during the national anthem.

Among the players who kneeled Sunday: half of the San Francisco 49ers. The team released a video of the athletes with the caption: “Together.” Their opponents, the Arizona Cardinals, stood.