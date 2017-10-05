Investor CEO in $1.3 billion divorce denies being married

(Bloomberg) A U.K. investment executive is fighting to keep the bulk of his 1.1 billion pound ($1.3 billion) fortune in a divorce case that will turn on whether he was really married.

Asif Aziz, founder and chief executive officer of the real estate investment company Criterion Capital Ltd., says he was never married to Tagilde Aziz under English law, in a case that lawyers say is one of the largest divorce cases ever in a U.K. court.

Tagilde Aziz counters she is the mother of his four children and that he “presented to the world” that they were married. She is seeking a “fair share” of his wealth, which she values at 1.1 billion pounds.