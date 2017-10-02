Islamic connection to Las Vegas massacre quickly rejected by FBI

The shooter in Sunday night’s mass slaughter of 58 concert goers in Las Vegas, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, a man with no criminal history, is now being investigated for ties to Islam.

There were 515 people reported injured in what was described by Sheriff Joseph Lombardo as a well-coordinated attack.

ISIS claimed credit in an Arabic-language website, but authorities said they had no evidence to support the claim.

“We will investigate that down to the end,” but so thus far nothing has been found, Lombardo said at one of four news conferences held Monday on the shooting.

“We have determined, to this point, no connection to an international terrorist group,” said an unidentified spokesman for the FBI in a brief statement at a news conference at 11:40 a.m. Monday in Las Vegas.

The questions stemmed from a Twitter posting by the group Site Intel Group that ISIS spokesman Amaq has claimed Paddock was one of its “soldiers” who converted to Islam months ago.

BREAKING: #ISIS claimed #LasVegas attack, reporting through ‘Amaq that executor is one of its “soldiers” & he converted to Islam months ago pic.twitter.com/4E85vEIUzH — SITE Intel Group (@siteintelgroup) October 2, 2017

The statement, in Arabic, read, “Attacker of the #Las_Vegas shooting is a soldier of the Islamic State and carried out the operation in response to targeting coalition countries,” Jihadoscope, a cybermonitoring company that monitors jihadi activity, confirmed in a translation sent to Newsweek.

Michael S. Smith II, co-founder of terror analysis company Kronos Advisory, who regularly tracks ISIS activity, also confirmed to Newsweek the claim of responsibility and the claim about Paddock’s conversion.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that Paddock had no military background, leading to more questions as to how he obtained and knew how to use a military-grade weapon such as an AK-47.

The shooting took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival about 10:08 p.m. Sunday. Jason Aldean was on stage with approximately 22,000 people in attendance when the bullets started raining down on the crowd, sparking a mass stampede out of the kill zone that likely caused dozens more to be injured.

The death toll of 58 included at least one policeman.

Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, hunkered down in his hotel room stocked with at least ten rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. His turret was a window on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and casino. He had cameras set up to monitor first responders. He had checked into the hotel Thursday and was reportedly setting up his perch and surveilling the area he planned to attack down below.

The attack was deemed the worst shooting in modern U.S. history, surpassing the Orlando Pulse Nightclub attack that killed 49 people on June 12, June 2016.

The shooter had no criminal background, said Lombardo. He killed himself as police closed in on him.

Paddock reportedly worked as an auditor and was employed for at least two years in the late 1980s by defense contractor giant Lockheed Martin. He was a licensed hunter and private pilot, having obtained his pilot’s license in November 2003. He also managed real-estate properties.

He had lived in Florida but retired to Las Vegas because he liked to gamble, his brother told Fox News.

Paddock has also lived in Reno and Melbourne, Florida, and Henderson, Nevada, as well as locations in Texas and California since 1990.

Paddock’s father was Patrick Benjamin Paddock, a convicted bank robber who was on the FBI’s Most Wanted List.

Police searched Paddock’s Mesquite, Nevada, home Monday and found more ammo.

His home is at 1372 Babbling Brook Court in Mesquite, an upscale Sun City retirement community. The home’s value is estimated at $417,819. He bought it for $369,022 on Jan. 20, 2015, according to Trulia.

Paddock was reportedly estranged from his wife and in the process of getting a divorce, reports USA Today.

Paddock broke out two windows in the hotel room, apparently with hammer, through which he aimed his guns.

There were no obstructions, an absolute open-view shot into what became a massive kill zone.

“He knew what he was doing and he had clearly scoped out this area,” Daniel Linskey, former Boston police superintendent, told Fox News. “This will change hotels going forward looking at security and training of their staff. It’s a nightmare to have an elevated position. In Boston we always said imagine how much worse it would have been if along with the bomb you had people shooting those running out.”

The concert was in its final night of a three-day event.

Paddock was a man of means. He owned two aircraft, according to the “Today” show. He lived in the suburbs around Mesquite, Nevada, which sits near the border with Arizona about an hour and a half from where the shooting took place, police said.

Police in Mesquite said Paddock is a mystery to them because they have never had cause to have interaction with him. They never called to his house and were not sure how long he even lived there.

Police released a photo of Marilou Danley, a woman described as Paddock’s live-in girlfriend or companion who the now consider a “person of interest” in the crime.

By 3:30 a.m. PST Monday, police said they were “confident, but not 100 percent sure” they had located Danley outside the country.

The gunman’s brother, Eric Paddock, told reporters for the Las Vegas Review outside his Central Florida home early Monday “an asteroid just fell on us,” and said Stephen Paddock has no history of mental illness.

Retired FBI special agent and former national FBI spokesman John Iannarelli, who drove past the scene of the event just moments before the shooting took place, told Fox News the massacre was “obviously well-planned.”

Iannarelli added the gunman used “expensive guns and ammunition.”

Iannarelli noted that FBI and police are going to speak with every friend and relative, and are conducting forensic review of the suspect’s computers and phones.

Sunday’s shooting came more than four months after a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, that killed 22 people. Almost 90 people were killed by gunmen inspired by Islamic State terror group at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris during a performance by Eagles of Death Metal in November 2015.