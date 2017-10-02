Las Vegas: Deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history

(NBC NEWS) The mass shooting during a Jason Aldean performance at a music festival in Las Vegas is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. The massacre eclipsed the deadly 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, in which 49 people were killed.

These are the most deadly mass shootings in modern American history:

More than 50 killed

Around 10 p.m. (1 a.m. ET) Sunday, gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, a resident of Mesquite, Nevada, opened fire from his 32nd floor hotel room on a crowd watching Aldean perform at an outdoor music festival. Police responded to Mandalay Bay Resort and fatally shot Paddock. Several weapons were located in Paddock’s hotel room, but it was not immediately clear what type of weapons were recovered. Police reported more than 50 people were dead and more than 200 people were injured in the shooting.