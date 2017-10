(DAILY MAIL) A small Vermont newspaper has been forced to apologize for publishing a tasteless cartoon depicting the Las Vegas massacre.

The Bennington Banner published the editorial cartoon on Tuesday – just two days after the worst mass shooting in US history – which showed a pile of dead bodies with the caption ‘Whatever happens in Vegas…’

It sparked outrage among readers who branded the image ‘disgusting’ while some even demanded that cartoonist Randall Enos and executive editor Kevin Moran should resign. Others called for a boycott of the local Vermont paper.