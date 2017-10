(DAILY MAIL) Former American football star and double murder suspect OJ Simpson has been freed on parole after nine years in prison for an armed robbery in Las Vegas.

Simpson, now 70, spent 8½ years behind bars for a 2007 armed confrontation with two sports memorabilia traders in a Las Vegas hotel room.

He was sentenced to up to 33 years in a Nevada prison in Lovelock, but won parole in July due to good behavior and other credits earned in custody.