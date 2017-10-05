Planned Parenthood insiders spill guts on true objective

Few people familiar with the undercover videos revealing Planned Parenthood executives discussing how to profit from the body parts of unborn babies could doubt the abortion business is concerned about making money.

The scandal recently moved to a new level with the FBI’s confirmation that it is considering referrals from two congressional committees to investigate Planned Parenthood.

Now a video has been released showing former insiders confirming that the abortionists’ slogan, “Care. No Matter What,” isn’t accurate.

“They are a sales team. They want to make money,” said Monica Leal Cline, a former manager at Planned Parenthood.

Her comments come in a video in which she was joined by other former Planned Parenthood employees. The video was released by And Then There Were None, an organization led by former Planned Parenthood manager Abby Johnson to encourage people in the abortion industry to quit their jobs.

“Most people who go into the abortion industry want to do so in order to help women, yet once they see what really goes on, many are horrified,” Johnson said. “We need to tell their stories and unmask the abortion industry for what it really is: a predatory, calculated, money-making machine that pounces on women in their most vulnerable times.”

The video:

Johnson’s And Then There Were None organization, established in 2012, says it has helped more than 380 abortion workers leave their jobs.

The video also features testimony from Sue Thayer, formerly a manager at Planned Parenthood, and Shelly Guillory, a registered nurse formerly with Delta Clinic and Women’s Health.

“The abortion industry has goals for numbers of, well, every procedure and product that they sell,” said Thayer, a manager in Iowa for 17 years. “So, for birth control pills there’s a line for how many you’re supposed to sell in a month; for DepoProvera, same thing. Abortions, same thing.”

Johnson said: “We are pulling back the curtains on what really happens behind closed doors at abortion clinics and helping abortion workers speak for themselves. Their stories are heart-breaking, persuasive and, unfortunately, not uncommon. This is how we are going to end abortion in our nation – by helping all abortion workers leave their jobs, leaving clinics empty of those willing to do the bidding of the abortion industry.”

Guillory explained: “If someone called our clinic and said they needed a pregnancy test, it didn’t matter what time of the evening, what time of the day it was, someone went into that clinic and gave her that pregnancy test. If that pregnancy test was positive, the following morning she was scheduled to come in for counseling. We didn’t tell her we were scheduling her to come and get an abortion, but when she came in that morning, she was scheduled for an abortion.”

Cline added: “Parental involvement to Planned Parenthood is one pamphlet in the lobby that says, ‘Parental Involvement,’ and they would tell me themselves, ‘Parents are a barrier to service. We don’t want parents involved.'”

Thayer continued: “Well, in my affiliate, an adoption referral was if a woman picked up that envelope, that, that bag, and it had a pamphlet in there about adoption. That counted as an adoption referral. You know, in all my years there, not in any of the 17 centers all across Iowa did we have adoption. Not once.”

Cline added: “They are a sales team. They want to make money, and they want as many customers as possible.”

The videos, from the Center for Medical Progress, revealed abortionists strategizing for the best pay for the body parts of unborn infants. One Planned Parenthood executive said, “I want a Lamborghini,” regarding her desire to increase profits.

The issue has rippled across the country, with some states defunding Planned Parenthood.

One of the videos showed an official admitting Planned Parenthood sells fully intact aborted babies.

Crushing babies

In the first undercover video released by CMP, Deborah Nucatola of Planned Parenthood commented on crushing babies.

“We’ve been very good at getting heart, lung, liver, because we know that, so I’m not gonna crush that part, I’m gonna basically crush below, I’m gonna crush above, and I’m gonna see if I can get it all intact,” she said.

See the first video:

In the second video, Planned Parenthood’s Mary Gatter discussed how her compensation for organs could rise when she said, “I want a Lamborghini.”

See her comments:

The fifth video released shows Melissa Farrell of Planned Parenthood’s Houston clinic discussing “intact fetal cadavers.”

The seventh video has the testimony of a Planned Parenthood worker who tapped an aborted infant’s heart and saw it start beating.

WND reported when a Planned Parenthood-linked judge, William Orrick III, censored the latest undercover video that was released.

Even news outlets not party to the case were barred from posting the video.

WND, however, transcribed for its readers the comments of the abortion-industry figures.

Lisa Harris, medical director for Planned Parenthood of Michigan, says in the video: “Our stories don’t really have a place in a lot of pro-choice discourse and rhetoric, right? The heads that get stuck that we can’t get out. The hemorrhages that we manage.”

Susan Robinson of Planned Parenthood of Mar Monte in San Jose, California: “The fetus is a tough little object and taking it apart, I mean taking it apart, on day one is very difficult.’

Talcott Camp, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Reproductive Health Freedom Project: “I’m like oh my god! I get it! When the skull is broken, that’s really sharp. I get it, I understand why people are talking about getting that skull out, that calvarium.”

Deborah Nucatola, senior director of medical services at Planned Parenthood Federation of America: “You know, sometimes she’ll tell me she wants brain, and we’ll, you know, leave the calvarium in ’til last, and then try to basically take it, or actually, you know, catch everything, and even keep it separate from the rest of the tissue so it doesn’t get lost.”

Uta Landy, founder of the Consortium of Abortion providers for Planned Parenthood: “An eyeball just fell down into my lap, and that is gross.”

Her comment was followed by raucous laughter from the abortionists at the meeting of the National Abortion Federation, where the undercover video was taken.

The video was the work of the Center for Medical Progress, which since 2015 has released more than a dozen videos of abortionists. Most of the videos have been released to the public, but the National Abortion Federation went to court demanding that videos of its members speaking be removed from the Web.

There were other notable comments in the videos.

Ann Schutt-Aine of Planned Parenthood of the Gulf Coast: “If I’m doing a procedure, and I’m seeing that I’m in fear that it’s about to come to the umbilicus, I might ask for a second set of forceps to hold the body at the cervix, and pull off a leg, or two, so it’s not PBA (partial-birth abortion).”

Harris again: “Given that we actually see the fetus the same, and given that we might actually both agree that there’s violence in here, ask me why I come to work every day. Let’s just give them all the violence, it’s a person, it’s killing, let’s just give them all that.”

Susan Robinson of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte: “You go in there, and you go, ‘am I getting the uterus, or the fetus? Oh good fetus. What have I got. Nothing. Let’s try again.'”

Leslie Drummond of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte: “I get a lot of ‘oohs’ and aahs’ from Stemex(press) you know, they’re wanting livers. Last week I was in Sacramento and she said, ‘I need four intact limbs’ and I said ‘you want what?'”

Paul Blumenthal, Planned Parenthood of Maryland: “I know Planned Parenthood sells a lot of stuff (fetal organs) to people.”

Deb Vanderhei of the Consortium of Abortion Providers: “But the truth is that some might want to do it for, to increase their revenues. And we can’t stop them.”

