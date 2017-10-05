Polanski under investigation over new rape allegations

(London Guardian) Swiss police are investigating new rape allegations against Roman Polanski made by a woman who said the film-maker assaulted her in the town of Gstaad in 1972.

St Gallen’s police communications chief, Krusi Hanspeter, confirmed the details of the allegations, first reported by the New York Times.

Hanspeter told AFP that police interviewed Renate Langer on 26 September concerning accusations that Polanski raped her in Gstaad when she was 15.

Polanski in 1977 pleaded guilty in the United States to having unlawful sex with Samantha Geimer – aged 13 at the time – but fled the country before he could be sentenced. He remains a fugitive from the US justice system.