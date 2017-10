(FOX NEWS) A New Jersey father’s bail has been set at $5 million after police say he abandoned his dying son after he crashed his car.

Christopher Kuhn, 27, of Hamilton, was fleeing a Walmart in Levittown, Pa. on Tuesday after he allegedly stole $228 worth of speakers. When he jumped in his car he hastily placed his son inside the car without buckling him in, WPVI-TV reported.

Instead of strapping his son into a car seat, Kuhn reportedly rushed to conceal his license plate with a sweatshirt. He then drove away, and ran a red light, subsequently crashing into two other vehicles.