(CNBC) U.S. stocks hit record highs Thursday as the S&P 500 completed its longest winning streak in four years.

The broad index gained 0.6 percent, notching intraday and closing records. It was also posted an eight-day winning streak, its longest since 2013. The S&P 500 also had its sixth straight record close, the longest such streak since 1997.

Financials and information technology advancers in the S&P 500. The move higher in financials follows a rise in yields sparked by the House passing a $4.1 trillion budget, the first concrete step toward tax reform.