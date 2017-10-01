The day Koufax declined to pitch in World Series

Sandy Koufax, at his best, may have been the greatest pitcher in the history of baseball.

And he was at his best Oct. 6, 1965, when the first World Series game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Minnesota Twins was played.

But Koufax didn’t pitch that game. In fact, he didn’t even get dressed in his uniform or show up for the game that day.

Why?

Because it was Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the calendar – the day God said not to work but to spend time in contemplation of our sins and atonement He offered for those who would repent.

Yom Kippur has come and gone in 2017. It was observed by Jews all over the world last weekend, from sundown Friday night to sundown Saturday. There were no World Series games played as, this year, post-season baseball hadn’t yet started until today.

But it’s a great illustration of a star athlete making a commitment to something higher than his sport.

I was only 11 years old at the time of that game. But it made an impression on me.

Koufax was not even someone you would characterize as devout. He was raised in a secular home. He had pitched on many Sabbaths – Friday night games and Saturday day games – in his career.

The act was a big deal for Jews all over the world.

One rabbi who went to see Koufax the day after that game to express his appreciation for standing strong in the faith called it “the greatest act of dedication to our Jewish values that had even been done publicly.”

Fifty years later, Rabbi Moshe Feller, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, added: “It’s something that’s engraved on every Jew’s mind. More Jews know Sandy Koufax than Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.”

In his autobiography published the following year, he wrote, “There was never any decision to make … because there was never any possibility that I would pitch. Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the Jewish religion. The club knows I don’t work that day.”

As for Koufax himself, he explained the decision in the 2010 documentary “Jews and Baseball: An American Love Story,” this way: “I had taken Yom Kippur off for 10 years. It was just something I’d always done with respect.”

When the great Don Drysdale, a 23-game winner in 1965, was knocked out of the game in the third inning of that game, trailing 7-1, he handed the ball to his manager, Walter Alston and quipped: “I bet you wish I was Jewish, too.”

When Koufax first announced his decision not to pitch the first game of the World Series, Dodgers owner Walter O’Malley, a Roman Catholic, even joked to reporters, “I’m going to ask the pope to see what he can do about rain.”

The rest of the story is interesting.

Koufax started Game 2 – and lost.

He started Game 5 in Los Angeles and shut out the Twins to give his team a 3-2 advantage in the series.

When the Twins evened the series at 3-3, Koufax volunteered to pitch on two days rest for the finale.

Koufax’s amazing curveball wasn’t working that day, so he relied on his blazing fastball to strike out 10 and shut out the Twins for the victory.

Koufax was named Sport Illustrated’s “Sportsman of the Year” in 1965 without ever mentioning the Yom Kippur decision.

Just a year later, at age 30, when pitchers are usually entering their prime, Koufax announced his early retirement from baseball because of arthritis.

He wore number 32 on his back throughout his remarkable career. He’ll turn 82 later this year.

