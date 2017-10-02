'They're all around, you're all going to die!'

A woman in the crowd of Las Vegas concertgoers screamed “you’re all going to die” just 45 minutes before a gunman opened fire, killing at least 50, according to a concertgoer interviewed by KSNV, NBC’s Las Vegas affiliate.

Brianna Hendricks was celebrating her 21st birthday at the Route 91 Harvest Festival with her mother when she heard the woman scream, “they’re all around … you’re all going to f—ing die today.”

Watch Hendricks’ interview with KSNV-TV:

“There was a lady who pushed her way forward into the concert venue and into the first row, and she started messing with another lady, and told us that we were all going to die tonight,” Hendricks told KSNV. “She was Hispanic, probably about five-foot-five, brown hair. It felt like she had knowledge of what was about to happen, her and her boyfriend who was also Hispanic. The woman was saying her boyfriend couldn’t breath so they could get through the crowd. It seemed she was telling us to either warn us or she was part of it and she was telling us because she knew we were going to die, it was so scary.”

“It was about 45 minutes before the shots were actually fired,” she continued. “But then she was escorted out by security.”

Hendricks and her mother returned to their hotel room before the shooting began, but described hearing the shots.

“Obviously she was telling us that — either to warn us, or to warn us that we were all going to die and she was part of it,” Hendricks added.

“None of us knew that it was going to be serious.”

Just 45 minutes after the woman was escorted out of the venue, a gunman on a hotel balcony sprayed thousands of bullets into a large crowd of more than 20,000 concertgoers at the country-music festival.

Stephen Paddock, 64, is the man suspected of killing more than 50 people and injuring more than 400 in Las Vegas on Sunday night in what is now believed to be the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

Paddock died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound just as police made entry to his room at the Mandalay Bay hotel, according to LVMPD undersheriff Kevin McMahill.

Federal law enforcement sources told Fox News that Paddock “was known to local authorities.”

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said an “excess of 10 rifles” were found in the room, but did not immediately reveal a motive. Paddock had been in the hotel room since September 28, according to Lombardo.

Police had been seeking to question the suspect’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, 62, who appears to have lived with Paddock in Mesquite, Nev., about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas, but authorities do not believe she was involved in the shooting as she was located out of the country, reported ABC News.

Witnesses described the shooting as “nonstop gunfire,” suggesting the use of automatic or semi-automatic weapons.

Russell Bleck described the shooting to NBC News: “He was just spraying the crowd, it was relentless, there was no stopping, maybe five or eight seconds to move from cover to cover to try and get out as he reloaded.”

“When we turned around, we started running out toward the exit and I just happened to glance down at the right time and [my friend] was kind of laying on his back,” survivor Adam Payne told “Good Morning America.” “I stopped to help him and told my girlfriend to keep on going, get out.”

“The initial string of gunfire sounded like a small chain of fireworks, like firecrackers,” Payne said. “By the time the second string hit, it got a little bit louder, a little bit deeper and everybody started turning around, running around. The performer even ran off stage, him and his band.”

He continued, “Everything hit the fan. You realize it was not just fireworks.”