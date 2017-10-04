This day in WND history: Death of Miriam Carey

Death of Miriam Carey

Oct. 4, 2013: WND was the first news agency on the scene and the first to report on the killing of Miriam Carey, the unarmed, suburban mother shot to death by federal agents in the shadow of the Capitol.

WND’s extensive reporting on the case included the news Carey’s family planned to file a $75 million lawsuit against the U.S. government.

Other highlights of WND’s exclusive reporting on the Carey case include:

View the full story

Scientists: Relic authenticates Shroud of Turin

Oct. 4, 2000: WND reported on the gathering of scientists and forensic specialists in Oviedo, Spain, to examine an obscure relic that many have claimed authenticates the Shroud of Turin – believed by many to be the burial cloth of Jesus Christ.

The Sudarium of Oviedo is reportedly the other linen cloth found in the tomb of Christ, as described in the Gospel of John. The relic, whose dramatic history is intertwined with the Knights Templar, Moors, El Cid, saints and bishops, has been in Spain since A.D. 631.

The efforts to authenticate the claims made about the cloth are fascinating – like an episode of CSI Jerusalem A.D. 30.

“The only reasonable conclusion,” says Mark Guscin, author of “The Oviedo Cloth,” “is that the Sudarium of Oviedo covered the same head as that found on the Shroud of Turin.” Guscin, a British scholar whose study is the only English language book on the Sudarium, told WND, “This can be uncomfortable for scientists with a predetermined viewpoint; I mean, the evidence grows that this cloth and the Shroud covered the same tortured man.”

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!