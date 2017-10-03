This day in WND history: Muslim rips down tribute to 9/11 hero

Muslim rips down tribute to 9/11 hero

Oct. 3, 2006: A 26-year-old Muslim man tore down a portion of a memorial in New York City to a fallen hero of 9/11, screaming “This is political.”

Turkish-born Adnan Emre was charged with destroying the tribute to New York City police officer Paul Talty, who was one of the first responders to the 9/11 attack, rushing into the south tower of the World Trade Center as it fell.

The memorial to Talty – who at age 40 left behind two children and a pregnant wife – consisted of his picture, a cross, a plaque and crossed American and Irish flags. The plaque is inscribed, “Rest in Peace, Paul. We miss you. God Bless.”

The vandalism was witnessed by a passing booth clerk for the Metropolitan Transit Authority, who contacted police.

