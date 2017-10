This headline is misleading as is the article [“Shooter in bloddy Vegas gun massacre was longtim federal agent”]. He held government jobs; he was not was a federal agent. There is a big difference, and WND knows it.

I expect more honesty here than other sites. Sadly, this is not the first instance of this kind of thing. I will not continue to come here if I see more National Enquirer type headlines and articles.

Donna Dorn