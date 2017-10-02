Trump, aides rip media reports on federal response in Puerto Rico

(WASHINGTON TIMES) Administration officials said Sunday that the news media are misrepresenting federal disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico, defending President Trump’s response to the devastating storm damage left in Hurricane Maria’s wake.

Mick Mulvaey, director of the Office of Management and Budget, said people shouldn’t judge recovery efforts by tweets and criticism. He accused major news networks of bias against Mr. Trump by choosing what to show viewers.

“What you have not shown, however, is the federal effort of what we’ve got in place down there. In fact, the governor has been very complimentary of the administration,” he told CNN.