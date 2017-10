(FOX NEWS) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and President Trump teamed up Wednesday to blast an NBC News report detailing a supposed rift between them, with the top diplomat adamantly denying that he considered resigning – and the president calling on the network to apologize.

“The @NBCNews story has just been totally refuted by Sec. Tillerson and @VP Pence. It is #FakeNews. They should issue an apology to AMERICA!” Trump tweeted after Tillerson rejected key details of the report in a rare response from the State Department.