Trump on Las Vegas massacre: 'Act of pure evil'

President Trump on Monday reminded America of God’s help for those who are struck by tragedy, following the mass shooting at a concert late Sunday in Las Vegas that has killed at least 58 people and wounded 515, according to authorities.

“Scripture teaches us, ‘The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit,” the president said in a live address Monday morning from the White House.

“We seek comfort in those words, for we know that God lives in the hearts of those who grieve. To the wounded who are now recovering in hospitals, we are praying for your full and speedy recovery, and pledge to you our support from this day forward.”

He vowed America will not be broken apart by the attack.

“In moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one – and it always has. We call upon the bonds that unite us – our faith, our family, and our shared values. We call upon the bonds of citizenship, the ties of community, and the comfort of our common humanity,” he said. “Our unity cannot be shattered by evil. Our bonds cannot be broken by violence. And though we feel such great anger at the senseless murder of our fellow citizens, it is our love that defines us today – and always will, forever.”

He said the answers to such events do not come easy.

“But we can take solace knowing that even the darkest space can be brightened by a single light, and even the most terrible despair can be illuminated by a single ray of hope,” he said. “Melania and I are praying for every American who has been hurt, wounded, or lost the ones they love so dearly in this terrible, terrible attack. We pray for the entire nation to find unity and peace. And we pray for the day when evil is banished, and the innocent are safe from hatred and from fear.”

He continued: “May God bless the souls of the lives that are lost. May God give us the grace of healing. And may God provide the grieving families with strength to carry on.”

Trump issued a proclamation stating: “Our nation is heartbroken. We mourn with all whose loved ones were murdered and injured in last night’s horrible tragedy in Las Vegas, Nevada. As we grieve, we pray that God may provide comfort and relief to all those suffering.”

He ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House and all public buildings and grounds, all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels until sunset Friday.

“I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations,” he wrote.

He assured Americans the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security “are working closely with local authorities to assist with the investigation, and they will provide updates as to the investigation and how it develops. ”

“Hundreds of our fellow citizens are now mourning the sudden loss of a loved one – a parent, a child, a brother or sister. We cannot fathom their pain. We cannot imagine their loss. To the families of the victims: We are praying for you and we are here for you, and we ask God to help see you through this very dark period.”

President Trump’s statement: