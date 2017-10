(Talking Point Memo) President Donald Trump is expected to announce his intent next week to decertify the Iran nuclear deal, several outlets reported Thursday.

The Washington Post reported, citing unnamed sources briefed on “emerging” White House policy regarding Iran, that Trump plans to make the announcement next week, leaving the next steps in Congress’ hands.

CNN and Reuters confirmed the Washington Post report. Reuters reported, citing an unnamed senior administration official, that Trump’s announcement will be part of his rollout of the White House’s broader strategy for Iran.