U.N.: Robots, artificial intelligence could destabilize world

(International Business Times) In a fresh warning about AI, a UN research institute has said that machine intelligence and robotics could destabilise the world, according to a report in the Guardian.

The scary-as-hell warning from the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI) comes ahead of the opening of Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in The Hague – UN’s first centre focused towards artificial intelligence as well as the possible risks that could arise from such technologies.

Highlighting the need for the office in an interview with Dutch newspaper de Telegraaf, Irakli Beridze, senior strategic adviser at UNICRI, said, AI developments were associated with great risks that need addressing. “If societies do not adapt quickly enough, this can cause instability”.