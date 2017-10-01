Uncle Sucker subsidizes treason

Perhaps it is time for everyone who is on welfare, the staff of every college that teaches anti-American courses, owners of sports franchises like the NFL that receive federal funds, illegal aliens who receive benefits, everyone who is being subsidized by the government to be placed under oath and made to take a loyalty oath to the people, flag and Constitution of the United States before receiving said funds.

I am sick and tired of financing people and institutions that are working to destroy America, our Constitution and our way of life.

Biting the hand that feeds them should be grounds for termination of benefits, and it should be done during a lie detector test. You can think and say whatever you want, but do it on your own dime! It’s time to stop subsidizing treason.

Michael A. Pacer