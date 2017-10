(FOX NEWS) When Thomas Gunderson first heard the noise he thought a speaker had malfunctioned — or maybe someone had shot off some fireworks.

But then he heard the screams — and the 28-year-old from Newport Beach, California realized he was standing in the middle of a killing field.

Thomas Gunderson heard the first gunshots, he jumped into action — helping people to safety outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.