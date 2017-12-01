1 simple way to kill fake news and drain the swamp

Dear friend of WND,

We are living in amazing but unsettling times. Right now, millions of Americans – though still grateful they “dodged a bullet” last year with the stunning election of Donald Trump, sparing them the unthinkable horrors of a Hillary Clinton presidency – nevertheless are appalled at the ongoing campaign to undo the results and promise of that election.

We are bombarded daily with increasingly bizarre and surreal news reports. Like the blatantly biased Mueller investigation into Trump’s non-existent “Russia collusion.” Like embarrassingly deranged Democrat leaders Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters constantly claiming President Trump is mentally incompetent and must be impeached. Like the Washington “swamp” – which includes treacherous, self-serving, never-Trump establishment Republicans – working daily to undermine America’s duly elected president as he tirelessly strives to revive America’s economy, to stop illegal immigrants, drugs, gangs and terrorists from pouring over our borders, and – oh yes – to head off a nuclear war with North Korea.

“The swamp” is using all the forces at its disposal, from the “mainstream” media and Hollywood celebrity wackos to activist judges, deep-state operatives and violent “antifa” street agitators, to discredit and block every good, sensible and desperately needed policy the Trump administration tries to implement.

But who is arguably the most important player of all in determining the outcome of what some are calling America’s “second civil war”?

That would be the news media.

As a veteran journalist, I can say unequivocally that today’s “mainstream” news establishment is more unprofessional, unprincipled, unhinged, biased, lazy, dishonest, corrupt – and, in some cases, flat-out insane – than at any time during my 35 years as a newsman.

Indeed, as I wrote in “The Marketing of Evil,” in today’s America “no institution is more complicit in making evil appear good and good appear evil” than the news media.

For that very reason, if real America is going to ultimately prevail in this new “civil war” – if there’s to be a real chance to permanently reclaim our nation – one thing that is critically needed is a genuinely truth-oriented, pro-American alternative media to counteract the treacherous performance of the elite “mainstream” press.

As you may know, for 20 years WND has been at the forefront of this movement, having in large measure launched the “real news” revolution as the first independent online news-gathering company.

Started by a team of long-time veterans of the “mainstream media,” WND took on the establishment and has been fighting the good fight ever since – exposing wrongdoing, corruption and abuse of power wherever they are found, without fear or favor, in the best tradition of American journalism. Almost alone among today’s journalism organizations, WND has summoned the raw courage and professionalism to report crucial stories that almost no one else – liberal or conservative – will touch. Sometimes we have paid a heavy price, as most pioneers do. For example, what other major-league media organization defends, in a professional journalistic way, the Judeo-Christian moral foundation of America and doesn’t pretend sexual anarchy and perversion are somehow normal and wholesome?

There’s a reason you probably do not know, which in part explains why WND is virtually alone in its independence and willingness to cover stories even other “conservative” or “alternative” media organizations will not.

Do you remember hearing recently about a Washington, D.C.-based alternative news organization that had actually been the original funder of Fusion GPS, the notorious “oppo-research” outfit that later produced the infamously fraudulent, Democrat-funded “Trump dossier”? Or, what do you suppose happens (another actual example) when a journalism organization’s billionaire funder is overall a good, solid Republican – except he has a gay son who “married” his homosexual partner, and now the father is intensely focused on getting the Republican Party to embrace the entire LGBT agenda? Do you think a news organization funded by him, however conservative and reasonable and right-thinking it might otherwise be, will spend much time exposing the LGBT juggernaut that is currently turning American society, culture and law upside-down?

This is what can and does happen when you are basically a good news organization with good people, but funded by a billionaire with an agenda.

WND founder and Editor Joseph Farah puts it this way: “Even much of the alternative media has an agenda beyond the truth. And since most of it is controlled by the views of its billionaire owners, literally, there are problems with it. The one notable exception is WND. We’re not controlled by a billionaire, a group of billionaires or even millionaires. From the beginning, we simply operate from an independent truth-seeking drive with a God-centered worldview. We don’t make any apologies for it. But it keeps us independent of everything except our one bias – that we serve a Creator God who revealed His love for us through the Bible.”

This independence is one of the biggest factors that distinguishes WND from all of our journalistic colleagues both in the Big Media and the alternative media: We don’t rely on a billionaire funder whose agenda controls us.

We rely on you.

Thomas Jefferson

Sincerely,

David Kupelian

Vice President and Managing Editor, WND.com

Editor, Whistleblower magazine

Author, “The Marketing of Evil,” “How Evil Works”

& “The Snapping of the American Mind”

