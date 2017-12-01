1 surefire way to annoy your holiday host

A couple weeks ago, I read an article about a wonderful, gracious, guaranteed-to-please technique for peaceful holiday meals with friends and family: Ask your hosts if they have weapons.

It seems a social justice warrior and gun-control advocate named Shannon Watts, founder of “Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America,” is calling upon parents to inquire about guns in homes where their child may be visiting this year. Her recommended verbiage for a holiday invitation: “Good morning! We are so excited about coming to Thanksgiving at your house this year. Just need to ask before the kids come over – if you have guns in the home, will they be locked up while we are there?”

(One person responded to this blather by writing, “Yes, every parent does have an obligation to teach their children about gun safety. If you believe your child to be reckless, then it is your obligation to ‘warn’ another parent that if they do have firearms, to lock them away because your child does not know how to behave around them.”)

I don’t know why Ms. Watts feels asking her hosts about their gun ownership is a suitable topic of conversation, particularly if someone is gracious enough to invite her into their home for a holiday meal. It’s akin to inquiring about your host’s political or religious views (which, for all I know, Ms. Watts favors). But facts, much less the social graces, rarely matter to Social Justice Warriors.

Ms. Watts, it appears, believes in the ol’ fairy tale about the whimsical nature of firearms in which guns randomly leap into the air and mow down any hapless humans nearby. Darn those firearms, they really need to learn better manners.

According to ZeroHedge, “Watts has been fighting against gun owners for years, pushing for gun control legislation, and has encouraged businesses to adopt gun-free policies. She is also the board chair for Rise to Run, an organization focused on encouraging communist young women to run for office.”

Funny thing about communism: It has a long and honorable history of killing hundreds of millions of (disarmed) people in the last century alone. But that’s OK; it’s “for the children” and “for the greater good” to remove firearms from the hands of responsible citizens and allow them only in the hands of beneficent government officials. Atrocities like those committed in Communist Russia or the Pol Pot régime would never happen in America where, by golly, communism would work just fine if we could only get rid of those pesky Constitution-loving gun-toting conservatives.

This is when I wish all the Social Justice Warriors like Ms. Watts would read about Russian dissident Alexander Solzhenitsyn. This link has a excellent synopsis of what happened to a disarmed citizenry in Russia.

Ms. Watts’ activism is what happens when useful idiots try to lead with feeeeeelings rather than facts. “What most leftists don’t realize,” notes ZeroHedge, “is that most gun owners don’t care about their emotions. … Because the cold hard truth no liberal wants to realize, is that gun control will only affect those willing to follow those laws and punishes those who have committed no crime.”

But Ms. Watts appears to suffer from the delusion that guns, in and off themselves, are evil. Guns taint the atmosphere and emit a noxious poison lethal to anyone who opposes the Second Amendment. People who own guns are just itching to kill someone. Or something like that.

Of course the Founding Fathers knew better, which is why that stupid Second Amendment was ratified in the first place. But then, our Founding Fathers also believed in God – and surprisingly, that might just be the crux of the matter.

In discussing gun violence, consider this quote in NewsMax from conservative Christian writer John Cylc: “By removing God from your beliefs and from any discussion, you remove the premise of good and evil. Drawing on that, evil is removed as an option when the cause of these spree killings is discussed. Essentially, you establish that since men are committing these heinous acts, only more laws can stop these events.” [Emphasis added.]

I do not believe it’s a coincidence that crime started increasing in America about the same time God was being removed (sometimes forcibly) from the public sphere.

Nor is it a coincidence when progressives persistently try to pin blame for gun violence on guns themselves. If man cannot be evil, then it must be the tool that’s at fault. What is never made clear by liberals is how good people will defend themselves if a bad guy decides to shoot up a church or concert. Creating more “gun-free zones” just creates more “go-to zones” for bad guys. Duh.

Fortunately, as ZeroHedge pointed out earlier, gun owners don’t care about the feeeeeelings of useful idiots like Watts, and continue to practice their Second Amendment guaranteed rights. As Mr. Cylc notes about the rise in firearms homicides, “American eyes started to open, and the conservative population started to realize what was happening. A new trend … hit our country, and it started with the ‘good people’ refusing to become victims,” – such as this brave father who saved his family.

And by jingo, wherever citizens can legally carry concealed weapons, gun deaths declined. (Darn those pesky statistics.) This is why I was very pleased to read about the new single-day record for gun checks this past Black Friday. Hurray for people taking steps to defend themselves!

As for Ms. Watts, I would like to extend her a gracious invitation to join us for an upcoming holiday meal of her choice. To her inevitable question about whether we have any firearms, we can respond, “You bet, sweetheart! What would you like to see, the shotguns or the handguns?”

We can even offer to take her – or better yet, her kids – out for some target practice in our backyard shooting range. It would show the little tikes what the sound of freedom is truly like, unlike the brainwashed swamp water they’re obviously getting from mommy.

“It’s hard to control a person who’s armed when you only bring your feelings to the fight,” notes ZeroHedge.

Keep peace on earth … or at least in our country. Buy and learn to use a firearm this Christmas season.