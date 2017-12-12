12 dead in Bronx fire

(WCBS) Twelve people were killed in an extra-alarm fire in an apartment building in the Belmont section of the Bronx, Mayor Bill de Blasio said late Thursday.

“In the middle of the holiday seasons – a time when families are together – tonight here in the Bronx, there are families that have been torn apart,” de Blasio said.

De Blasio said at a news conference at the scene that four people were also in critical condition and fighting for their lives late Thursday. There were other serious injuries as well, de Blasio said.

The figures were based on preliminary information that will be updated, de Blasio said.