(AP) DAKAR, Senegal — Fourteen peacekeepers have been killed and more than 40 wounded in an attack in eastern Congo, an official said.

United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq added that at least five Congolese soldiers were also killed in Thursday’s attack in North Kivu province.

“It’s a very huge attack, certainly the worst in recent memory,” Haq said, adding that the dead were mainly from the Tanzanian contingent.