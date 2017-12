(FOX NEWS) — At least three people died and more than a dozen were injured after a gunman opened fire at a northern New Mexico high school Thursday morning, law enforcement officials say.

San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen told reporters that three people believed to be students died Thursday at Aztec High School. He said the shooter also was dead but didn’t say if the suspect was among the three.

The school is located in the Four Corners region and is near the Navajo Nation, about 180 miles north of Albuquerque.