(WSPA) Four people are under arrest in Pickens County after deputies say they attacked a mother near her driveway and abducted her toddler.

The adult victim is related to or acquaintances with all four suspects according to the sheriff’s office. The incident was reported around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Sherri Lane in Liberty.

Deputies say four people in two cars attacked the mother with her small child and a neighbor who attempted to help her. Witnesses say the four people took the child and left the area in the cars.