7 2017 archaeological finds pointing to Jesus, biblical truths

(Christian Post) 2017 saw numerous archaeological discoveries that researchers connected to stories in the Bible, including new analysis strengthening historical accounts concerning the supposed tomb of Jesus Christ.

From mug workshops near the ancient town of Cana, where Jesus turned water into wine; to the possible discovery of the bones of St. Peter, the first disciple and first pope in the Catholic Church; to excavation work giving evidence for major battles and conquests described in the Bible, the year offered plenty in the way of apologetics discourse.

In some instances, such as the analysis of mortar samples at the Tomb of Christ, it was the reliance on technological methods that produced new insight into the evidence for some of the most important Christian events in history.