79 alleged sex offenders arrested in sting

(FOX NEWS) — Authorities in New Jersey announced Friday that they arrested 79 suspected sex offenders in a nine-month-long investigation aimed at protecting children from sexual predators.

The investigation, called “Operation Safety Net,” resulted in the apprehension of suspects ranging in age from 14 to 75 years old and included a police officer, swimming coach and youth minister, The Inquirer reported. The suspects were arrested for different sex offenses, including possession of child pornography, sending inappropriate photos to children and sexual assault.

New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino said a California man and an Indiana man solicited undercover detectives to transport a young girl to their states so they could have sex with her. Porrino said the men they arrested “lurked in the shadows of the internet and on social media,” FOX29 reported.