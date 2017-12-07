Affirming Israel's sovereignty

President Trump is the first president to have the ethical fortitude to proclaim that Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Israel.

Jerusalem is important only because the Jews made it important. History proves that Arabs and other Muslims usually considered Jerusalem as a backwater.

In 1995, Congress passed the Jerusalem Embassy Act, requiring the movement of the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, even 22 years later, affirms Israel’s sovereignty.

By removing the United States from the position of pressuring Israel to sacrifice its historic, religious and strategic capital, Israel will now be able to negotiate on its own behalf. Now, the Arab bloc threatens “spontaneous” violence and, as usual, promotes terrorism as a negotiation tactic. President Trump’s action will defang this blackmail. Recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel also means cementing the anti-Iranian alliance.

Thank you, President Trump. Puncturing the Arab delusional pipe dream of Israel’s destruction provides a path towards peace.

Alan J. Winters