(New Zealand Herald) A woman who says she has sex with ghosts has declared she will “never go back to men” – because spirits leave her more satisfied.

Amethyst Realm, a spiritual guidance counsellor from Bristol, claims to have had sexual encounters with 20 different ghostly lovers, and that they give her orgasms.

She says she’s now turned her back on men altogether and hopes to find her one true ghoul to settle down with.