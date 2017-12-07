Al Franken: Master of the non-apology

(Daily Caller) — In the three weeks since he was first accused of groping women, Democratic Minnesota Sen. Al Franken offered a litany of excuses instead of taking responsibility for his alleged behavior, even as more accusers stepped forward.

Franken resigned on the Senate floor Thursday after eight women came forward to accuse him of groping or forcibly kissing them. Six of those women accused him of groping their butts or breasts.

Even as he announced his resignation on Thursday, Franken claimed that “some of the allegations are simply not true,” and that he remembered the other accusations differently. He has consistently claimed to have no memory of the incidents when the alleged groping took place, despite offering excuses for doing so.

In response to Leeann Tweeden, who accused Franken of forcibly kissing her and then later groping her while she was asleep, he seemed to indicate that he should be held to a lower standard because he used to be a comedian, while claiming that he remembered things differently.