Al Franken resigns from Senate

(THE HILL) Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) said on Thursday that he is resigning his Senate seat over allegations of groping and sexual misconduct.

“I know in my heart that nothing I have done as a senator, nothing, has brought dishonor on this institution, and I am confident that the Ethics Committee would agree. Nevertheless, today I am announcing that in the coming weeks I will be resigning as a member of the United States Senate,” Franken said from the Senate floor.

Despite his decision to step down, Franken also used the speech to defend himself, saying some of the allegations are “simply not true” and that he remembers others differently.

Roughly two dozen Democratic senators, as well as GOP Sen. Jeff Flake (Ariz.), sat at their desks in the Senate chamber to listen to Franken’s remarks, and several members went up and hugged him after he finished speaking.