Alabama finally decides in Roy Moore vs. Doug Jones

America’s attention is turned to the high-stakes special election in Alabama this evening as voters decide whether to send Republican Roy Moore or Democrat Doug Jones to the U.S. Senate – a critical choice that could either bolster or jeopardize President Trump’s legislative agenda.

With less than 1 percent reporting, Moore had received 38.4 percent of the vote to Jones’ 61.1 percent. WND will update the results as they come in.

Moore, 70, a former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice, has been in a tight race for a normally safe Republican seat with Democratic opponent Jones ahead of the special election in a deeply conservative state. That’s because several women accused him of pursuing sexual relationships with them more than 40 years ago when they were teens. Two woman accused Moore of sexual assault, and one claimed he groped her 26 years ago.

As WND reported, one of the women, Beverly Young Nelson, admitted to annotating a yearbook inscription she had offered as the best evidence of her claim, and the Moore campaign said the admission undermined her credibility. Another woman, Leigh Corfman, alleged that when she was 14, Moore took her to his home where he removed her clothes and touched her inappropriately while he wore only underwear. And Tina Johnson claimed he groped her in his law office in 1991, when she was 29 and Moore was married. Moore has denied any misconduct. In recent campaign speeches, Moore has claimed he didn’t even know any of his accusers.

Moore arrived at the polls Tuesday on his horse, Sassy, and wearing a cowboy hat. He was accompanied by his wife, Kayla, who was also on horseback. Moore cast his vote at the Gallant Fire Department in northern Alabama. He called on Alabama voters to “go out and vote their conscience.”

“The nation is watching this,” Moore told reporters outside the fire department. “It’s a very important race for our country, for our state and for the future.”

Asked what he would tell his accusers, he responded, “I’d say tell the truth.”

A reporter asked Moore, if he wins, will he be prepared for a Senate Ethics Committee investigation over the sexual allegations.

“We’ll take those problems up when we get to the Senate, when we win,” he responded before leaving.

Just a week ago, President Trump called Moore to offer his endorsement. He tweeted that “we need Republican Roy Moore to win” to enact the president’s agenda. On Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted: “The people of Alabama will do the right thing. Doug Jones is Pro-Abortion, weak on Crime, Military and Illegal Immigration, Bad for Gun Owners and Veterans and against the WALL. Jones is a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet. Roy Moore will always vote with us. VOTE ROY MOORE!”

On Friday, President Trump held a rally in Pensacola, Florida, just 20 miles from the Alabama border. Some analysts speculated Trump was trying to rally the Republican base in Alabama for Moore while keeping some distance from him. Trump carried the state by 28 points in the 2016 presidential election.

If Jones, a former prosecutor who campaigned as a moderate Democrat, manages to pull off an upset victory in this race, it could send shockwaves from Birmingham to the Beltway. Republicans’ Senate majority will narrow to just 51-49, possibly imperiling the legislative agenda of President Trump and the GOP and putting the Senate majority in play next year. For example, a Jones win could endanger Republican plans for tax reform if a final bill isn’t passed before January.

On Dec. 4, Trump warned in a tweet: “Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama.”

Should Moore win, Trump may enjoy increased political clout and strengthen his grip on the GOP. Moore hoped to get strong turnout from rural voters.

Jones hoped to turn out black and young voters to give him an edge in large cities like Birmingham and Montgomery. In Alabama, African-Americans represent roughly 23 percent of registered voters. In 2008, when Barack Obama was on the presidential ticket, Alabama saw its largest black Democratic turnout in history as African-Americans made up 29 percent of voters. Obama still lost the state to Sen. John McCain 60 to 39.

“I think they’ve seen, within Doug Jones, a partner for a long time,” Jones said of Alabama’s black voters. “And they sure don’t see a partner in Roy Moore.”

Obama recorded a robocall for Jones, and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., campaigned alongside the Democratic candidate. A super PAC known as Highway 31, a project of national Democratic super PACs Senate Majority PAC and Priorities USA Action, poured $4 million into the race for Jones.

Some Republicans and independents chose to cast write-in votes. Retired Marine Col. Lee Busby, a Republican, announced a write-in bid. And there was another coordinated effort to write in the name of Nick Saban, the University of Alabama football coach.

Meanwhile, outside Moore’s election night party, there were signs of increased security. According to the Associated Press, men in SWAT uniforms were outside the building in Montgomery, where the party will be held. Campaign spokeswoman Hannah Ford said the campaign has received some threats. And a Department of Homeland Security official reportedly said the federal agency is watching the election closely.

“The agency’s top infrastructure and cybersecurity official said a federal protective security adviser and a cybersecurity adviser are in Montgomery and working ‘side by side’ with state government officials in case issues arise,” the AP reported.