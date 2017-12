(Irish Examiner) Amazon has removed a circumcision training kit from sale on its website following concern that it encouraged DIY surgery.

The “infant circumcision training kit” offered a model of a male child’s genitals on which circumcision could be attempted with a selection of scalpels.

It was listed for sale between £365 and £456 (€410-520), with options for a dark or light skinned dummy, by a third-party group called ESP.