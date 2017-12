(BBC News) Police on the Italian island of Sicily have arrested an ambulance worker suspected of killing people to earn money from a funeral parlour linked to the mafia.

The man is alleged to have injected air into the veins of at least three terminally ill patients as they were transported back to their homes.

He is said to have been paid €300 (£265) for each corpse.

Italian media have dubbed it the “ambulances of death” scandal.